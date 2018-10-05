Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has been sentenced to eight months in prison with two years supervised probation for tax evasion, Us Weekly confirms.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Angelina Pivarnick were all spotted at the New Jersey courthouse on Friday, October 5, for the sentencing. His fiancée, Lauren Pesce, was also in attendance.

The day before the sentencing, Polizzi told Us exclusively that the cast is “hoping for the best.”

“He’s just such a good person. He changed for the better,” she explained on Thursday, October 5. “He’s a totally different person. He doesn’t deserve this right now, but obviously you gotta get that done.”

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 36 — and his brother Marc — were indicted in September 2014. He pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January of this year and faced a five-year prison sentence. Marc was sentenced to 24 months in prison on Friday.

Sorrentino opened up about the ordeal while speaking exclusively to Us in August. “We live our life one day at a time and we’re praying for a positive result,” he said at the time. “You know, my current situation is not my final destination.”

Legal battle aside, the MTV personality has been staying busy wedding planning with Pesce. “Happy wife is a happy life, so whatever she wants,” he told Us of the upcoming nuptials’ details. “So whatever she wants, we’re gonna try to get her.”

Us broke the news in April that Sorrentino proposed to his longtime love. “We are so proud and excited to share this chapter of our story with the world,” the reality star told Us of the happy news.

The couple dated for four years before Sorrentino appeared on Jersey Shore in 2009. They rekindled their romance in 2012 after the original series wrapped. Their wedding will be featured on the upcoming season of Family Vacation.

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast “Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood” below!



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!