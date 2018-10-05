Through thick and thin. The entire cast of Jersey Shore supported their costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino as he went to court on Friday, October 5, to be sentenced in his tax evasion case.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Deena Nicole Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino were spotted hugging and shaking hands with Sorrentino, 36, before he headed inside a federal courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.

Sorrentino arrived with his fiancée, Lauren Pesce, by his side. His costars showed up in all-black attire and had somber looks on their faces while standing on a sidewalk outside the courthouse.

Mike and his brother Marc Sorrentino were indicted in September 2014 after they allegedly failed to pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. They were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion and falsifying records in April 2017.

Mike pleaded guilty in January to one count of tax evasion, while Marc pleaded guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return.

Marc also appeared in court on Friday, and was sentenced to 24 months in prison. Mike is still awaiting his own sentencing.

Through it all, Mike has been leaning on Pesce, 33, and his Jersey Shore castmates for support. Polizzi, 30, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, October 4, “He’s just such a good person. He changed for the better. He’s a totally different person. … We’re all hoping for the best.”

