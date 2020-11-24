Baby on board! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, are expecting their first child together following their recent fertility struggles.

“Our biggest blessing is on its way 🤰🏼🙏🏼🎁,” Lauren, 35, captioned a series of Instagram photos on Tuesday, November 24, announcing her pregnancy. In the social media reveal, the New Jersey natives shared an ultrasound picture on their kitchen table, adding that the little one is expected to arrive in May 2021.

The college sweethearts tied the knot in November 2018 ahead of the 38-year-old Jersey Shore personality’s eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion. He was released in September 2019, just months before the couple announced that Lauren had suffered a “heart-wrenching” miscarriage.

“The night he came home [from prison] we actually conceived,” Lauren revealed during a November 2019 appearance on Strahan, Sara & Keke. “And then at about six and half, seven weeks, I miscarried. It was heart-wrenching. When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing. … It was hard. It was really difficult.”

At the time, Lauren said that she didn’t feel like “holding in” her pain after her pregnancy loss. “I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process,” she added.

One month later, the MTV personality told Us Weekly exclusively that he and his wife were “definitely trying” to conceive again after their heartbreaking experience.

As the pair continued to heal from their loss, Lauren told Us that she felt lucky to have such a supportive partner by her side even in her hardest moments.

“That definitely brought us closer together,” she said of her miscarriage in July. “Mike and I are an open book and that was a big reason why I wanted to share it. … Once we shared that, it was like a weight off our back. Just to be able to help other people by sharing my story is always the best thing I can do.”

Scroll down to see the pair’s sweet pregnancy announcement!