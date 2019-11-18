



Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and(née Pesce) opened up about the miscarriage she suffered seven weeks into her first pregnancy.

“The night he came home [from prison] we actually conceived,” Lauren, 34, admitted during a Monday, November 18, Strahan, Sara & Keke appearance. “And then at about six and half, seven weeks, I miscarried. It was heart-wrenching. When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing. … It was hard. It was really difficult.”

Lauren described her decision to share the tragedy publicly, explaining on ABC: “I didn’t want to hold this in. I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process.”

The college sweethearts tied the knot in November 2018 ahead of the Jersey Shore star’s eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion. He was released in September.

The reality star told Us exclusively after their nuptials that he and his wife were trying to conceive their first child. “We’ve been working on it the past week, so we’ll see,” the MTV personality revealed at the time. “We would love a boy first. We’re excited for little Situations!”

Lauren chimed in, “We like chaos and a busy, loud home. I think we would definitely want at least three, but we have none right now, so that’s pretty ambitious.”

While Mike was serving time in August, Pauly “Dj Pauly D” DelVecchio told Us exclusively that the couple were “already trying” to get pregnant. “He’s like, ‘Lauren, catch,’” the DJ, 39, joked with Us. “They smuggled out his sperm and gave it to Lauren.”

Following his release, the Dancing With the Stars alum shared a sweet family photo with Lauren and their dog, Mosley. “Living my best life with my beautiful wife,” he captioned the September Instagram post.

The former blogger added with a post of her own: “The house don’t fall when the bones are good,” referencing Maren Morris’ song, “The Bones.” “Welcome home honey.”