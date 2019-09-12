



Coming home! After Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was released from prison, he made his return to social media with a sweet family picture that featured his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, and their adorable Golden Retriever, Mosley.

“Living my best life with my beautiful wife,” Mike, 37, captioned the pic on Thursday, September 12. He was pictured smiling as he posed, holding Lauren close as she cuddled up close to their cute pup.

Lauren, meanwhile, posted the same shot as the Jersey Shore star. “The house don’t fall when the bones are good,” the 34-year-old wrote, referencing Maren Morris’ song “The Bones,” on Thursday. “Welcome home honey.”

Many of Mike’s Jersey Shore castmates sent the couple well-wishes on Lauren’s post, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. The Strong Is the New Sexy author wrote that she is “so fricken happy” for the trio, adding: “Love you 3❤️❤️❤️.”

Vinny Guadagnino asked if Lauren could “tell him I said hi,” and Jen Harley commented “Yasssssss 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻.”

Mike’s homecoming follows his eight-month stint in prison. He reported to Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, in January. The day he arrived at the facility, he tweeted that “the comeback is always greater than the Setback.”

The New York native was sentenced in October 2018 for charges related to tax evasion. He pleaded guilty, admitting to falsifying his taxes on nearly $9 million.

Marc, Mike’s big brother, was also charged in the tax evasion case. However, Marc was given a two-year sentence. He also began serving time in January at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fairton, New Jersey.

Before Mike entered prison, he wed longtime love Lauren in November 2018. In the wake of his release, Lauren issued a statement to Us Weekly about the couple putting that phase behind them.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time. It brought us so much peace and comfort,” she said on Thursday. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!”

She continued, “We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

