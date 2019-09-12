



All forms of communication have been restored! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino wasted no time rejoining his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation group text message following his release from prison on Thursday, September 12.

“Turn up we free,” Sorrentino, 37, texted in the chat with the hashtag #freesitch in a since-deleted screenshot posted by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. “Excited to see you guys soon.”

Polizzi captioned the pic: “@mikethesituation IS BACK IN THE GROUP CHAT!!!” The text chain was titled “Roomies & LAURENS REPORTS,” with a reference to Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce).

Mike was released from the Federal Correctional Facility in Otisville, New York, early Thursday morning with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cameras filming the joyous occasion, according to Radar Online. He spent eight months in jail for tax evasion, a crime he pleaded guilty to in January 2018.

Ahead of his January surrender to the medium-security prison, Mike and Lauren tied the knot in November 2018. The couple are excited to work on expanding their family now that Mike is free.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time. It brought us so much peace and comfort,” Lauren told Us Weekly in a statement on Thursday. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

In photos obtained by Us, Mike and Lauren were spotted in high spirits in New Jersey shortly after leaving the facility. The twosome both sported casual outfits and maintained a low-key profile while they exited a local gas station.

Despite being away from each other for months, Lauren opened up to Us in April and shared that their bond was “stronger than ever.” She added: “We talk every day and we see each other at least once a week.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!