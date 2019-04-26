Nothing can touch their love! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is behind bars, but the ordeal has not shaken his relationship with wife Lauren Sorrentino.

“Mike and I are stronger than ever,” the 34-year-old tells Us Weekly exclusively. “We talk every day and we see each other at least once a week.”

As she awaits the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star’s release from prison, Lauren is hard at work developing a wedding day glam masterclass with pal and celebrity makeup artist Lauren D’Amelio. The two brought the workshop to Oyster Point Hotel in Red Bank, New Jersey, on Monday, April 22, and plan to later expand nationwide.

Mike, 37, has been putting in hours too. “He is working out like crazy, and I have been focusing on new projects like the masterclass that keep me busy and Mike proud,” she explains. “We are so lucky to have a strong support system and are both looking forward to having him home.”

The reality star reported to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York in January. He is serving an eight-month sentence for tax evasion after pleading guilty to falsifying business and personal tax returns. The TV personality was also sentenced to two years of supervised release and must complete 500 hours of community service.

Mike is scheduled to be released on September 13, 2019.

The duo tied the knot in November 2018. Days after the nuptials, they addressed his prison sentence. “We don’t necessarily have a plan for [when I go away]. I don’t know if you can actually plan for such a thing,” he told Us at the time. “But it’s gonna be a blip in the radar and, you know, we’re happy to start a family now.”

Lauren was equally unfazed by the outcome. “If you have ever been through someone getting sober through recovery, if you come out on the other side of that successfully and in a positive way, anything is possible,” she added. “Like he said, a blip in the radar and not a concern for us.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!