Talk about a social circle! Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino shared an update on their Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentio’s life in prison — and revealed his newest famous friend!

Pauly, 38, revealed that Mike and Billy McFarland, who cofounded the disgraced Fyre Festival, have become thick as thieves. “They play Scrabble together,” he dished on the Wednesday, April 10, episode of The Jenny McCarthy Show. McCarthy, 46, quipped back, “Tell Mike he’s got to get as much information on the Fyre Festival. He can write two books.”

As for McFarland, 27, the businessman lost a 2.8 million dollar lawsuit in February to one of Fyre Festival’s investors. The entrepreneur is currently serving a six-year prison sentence for wire fraud and has agreed to forfeit more than $26 million for defrauding investors. Hulu and Netflix released respective documentaries in February documenting McFarland’s failed attempt to launch the luxurious festival in the Bahamas which left many people stranded and living in dire conditions for several days.

As well as befriending McFarland, Vinny, 31, also made another jaw-dropping confession about Mike’s life behind bars, noting that the 36-year-old is “in there with the guy who leaked Jennifer Lawrence’s nudes, that hacked her phone. … Imagine what he’s learning in there from all these guys.”

The MTV stars are able to keep tabs on Mike’s routine because they talk to him “every day” via a special app. “He has a computer that he can go on to talk throughout the day,” Vinny explained, adding that Mike, who married longtime love Lauren Sorrentino in November, is “the exact same” person that he was before his incarceration.

The Here’s the Situation author and his brother, Marc Sorrentino, were indicted on tax evasion charges in September 2014. Mike began his eight-month prison sentence on January 15 and Marc surrendered two days later for his 24-month sentence.

“He’s in good spirits. He has a lot of positive things to come home to,” Pauly exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, April. Added Vinny: “He’s an inspiration.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!