How often do Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino talk to their Jersey Shore costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who is currently in prison? Quite frequently!

“He’s doing good,” DelVecchio, 38, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, April 9. “We talk to him almost every day. He’s in good spirits. He has a lot of positive things to come home to.”

Guadagnino, 31, explained, “We talk to him all the time. There’s, like, an app that we can talk to him on.” The Keto Guido added that the Here’s the Situation author, 36, is staying “positive” as he completes his sentence.

DelVecchio also noted that Sorrentino has been enjoying “cheat day” behind bars. “He has Doritos,” the musician quipped. “So, he’s happy with that.”

In addition to indulging on yummy snacks, Sorrentino has also been keeping busy in prison by playing board games. “He plays Scrabble a lot,” the Control the Crazy author said. “It’s, like, his thing. He plays Scrabble all the time.”

The New Jersey native and his brother, Marc Sorrentino, were indicted for tax evasion in September 2014. Mike reported to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York on January 15 to begin his eight-month sentence. Marc, for his part, began a 24-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fairton, New Jersey, two days later.

The Situation is set to be released on September 13, 2019, but his longtime friends said he is not focusing on becoming a free man. “He lives at, like, literally … one second at a time,” Guadagnino divulged. “Like, he doesn’t even think [about getting out].

The Staten Island native gushed, “That’s why he’s an inspiration, ‘cause if you were to think about getting out and stuff, you would drive yourself crazy. He’s like, ‘This is my day today. I’m gonna have some Doritos and work out [and] play Scrabble.”

In February, fellow MTV reality star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro also opened up about Sorrentino’s time behind bars. “We talk every day through email,” Ortiz-Magro, 33, told Us at the time. “He’s doing great.”

Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny premieres on MTV Thursday, April 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

