Staying positive through it all. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has served nearly three months of his eight-month prison sentence so far — and he refuses to let incarceration bring him down.

“[Mike is] having the time of his life,” Sorrentino’s Jersey Shore costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi told E! News on Tuesday, April 2. “We all talk to him through an email, so I talk to him, like, once a week.”

As for what Sorrentino, 36, is doing to stay busy behind bars? “It’s like he’s in a senior home. He’s playing bingo, he’s helping people recover,” Polizzi, 31, explained. “He’s in the gym a lot, so he’s probably gonna come out ripped. You know, he’s not gonna be BDS anymore – Big Daddy Sitch. He’s gonna have his, probably, six-pack again. But he’s … doing good in there.”

The Here’s the Situation author turned himself in to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York in January, more than four years after he and his brother, Marc Sorrentino, were indicted for tax evasion. (Marc was sentenced to 24 months in prison in October 2018.)

The New Jersey native kept his head up as he drove to the prison with his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, and told fans that he wants to “move forward.” He noted on Instagram Live, “The comeback is always greater than the setback.”

Polizzi was just one of Mike’s fellow MTV reality stars who supported him after he began his time behind bars. “Sending love to my brother today!!” Polizzi wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “We love you!!!! @mikethesituation.”

Vinny Guadagnino later told Us Weekly exclusively that Mike is “doing great” in jail. “I talked to him the other day … and I was like, ‘Yo, man, like, you good?’ and he was like, ‘Ya, bro! I’m totally fine,’” Guadagnino, 31, said. “He’s a better man than I am. Mike is, like, the most mentally strong person I ever met, so he is applying it to this part of his life now.”

Mike is set to be released from prison on September 13, 2019.

