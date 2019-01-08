Only a few days in, 2019 has already been a wild ride for Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Sorrentino is expected to report to prison later this month to begin his eight-month sentence for tax evasion, while Ortiz-Magro’s drama with on-off girlfriend Jen Harley carried over into the new year.

Us Weekly caught up with the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars’ castmate Vinny Guadagnino at the premiere of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club on Monday, January 7, and the self-proclaimed Keto Guido shared an update on how his friends are coping.

“Mike is doing great,” Guadagnino, 31, told Us about Sorrentino, 36, at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge at the Moxy Times Square hotel in New York City. “I talked to him the other day … and I was like, ‘Yo, man, like, you good?’ and he was like, ‘Ya, bro! I’m totally fine.’ He’s a better man than I am. Mike is, like, the most mentally strong person I ever met, so he is applying it to this part of his life now.”

The Staten Island, New York, native admitted that he has not been in contact with Ortiz-Magro, 33, since the latter filed a battery report against Harley, 31, on Thursday, January 3, after an explosive New Year’s Eve fight that left the Famously Single alum bloody and bruised from an ashtray that Harley allegedly threw at him. (The couple share 9-month-old daughter Ariana.)

“I reached out over the last couple of weeks and just said, ‘Yo, I’ve got your back,’” Guadagnino told Us. “I’m watching with the rest of the world right now and he is obviously going through some stuff, so I’m there for him and I hope he works it all out.”

In happier news, costar Deena Nicole Cortese and her husband, Chris Buckner, welcomed their first child, a son named Christopher John, on Saturday, January 5. Guadagnino revealed that the MTV cast communicates in a group chat “every second of the day” — and Cortese, 31, even texted them saying, “I’m going in now. My water just broke.”

“I’m so happy for her,” Guadagnino gushed to Us. “Everything’s been perfect so far, and obviously when someone is going through something like labor, you want it to be healthy and go smoothly, and it did. So now I’m like, ‘All right, I can breathe.’”

With reporting by Nikaline McCarley

