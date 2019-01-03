Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has filed a battery report against on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley following their New Year’s Eve fight, Us Weekly can confirm.

A source tells Us that the Jersey Shore star, 33, filed the report in Las Vegas on Thursday, January 3, after Harley, 31, allegedly threw a glass ashtray at him on New Year’s Eve. The twosome, who share 9-month-old daughter Ariana, were fighting over an ongoing issue at the Hustler Club in Las Vegas around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, January 1, per the source.

The source also alleges that the MTV star’s nose may be broken and his top lip is cut in half.

Us broke the news on Wednesday, January 2, that Ortiz-Magro and Harley split again following their New Year’s Eve argument.

“Ronnie and Jen got into a fight on New Year’s Eve. They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night,” an insider told Us. “They’re currently broken up. But it’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together.”

The insider added: “They fight — a lot. They have a very volatile relationship. It’s either great or the total opposite.”

Amid the drama, Harley posted a photo of Ariana. “9 months today!! I cannnot believe in 3 months we’re going to be having your first birthday 😳 I love you @ariana_sky_magro,” she wrote on Wednesday.

According to the first source, Harley also headed to Mt. Charleston in Nevada for a ski trip on Wednesday.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley have previously accused each other of cheating and domestic battery in the past.

