Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley Split Again After New Year’s Fight

Single in 2019. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have called it quits once again, a source confirms to Us Weekly exclusively.

“Ronnie and Jen got into a fight on New Year’s Eve. They broke up before New Year’s Eve, got back together right before then and got in a big fight on Monday night,” the source reveals. “They’re currently broken up. But it’s the same story every time: They are together, they fight, they break up and then get back together.”

The source adds, “They fight — a lot. They have a very volatile relationship. It’s either great or the total opposite.”

The news comes shortly after the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 33, wiped all traces of Harley, 31, from his Instagram page. He deleted photos of them together and unfollowed her on the app.

In addition, Ortiz-Magro “liked” a negative comment that a fan left on a photo he shared of Ariana, his 8-month-old daughter with Harley, on Tuesday, January 1. “She is amazing,” the comment read. “Hope she doesnt grow up to act like her mother.”

Amid the drama, Harley shared a selfie with her little girl on her Instagram account on Wednesday, January 2. “I cannnot believe in 3 months we’re going to be having your first birthday,” she captioned the post. “I love you @ariana_sky_magro.”

Over the past year, the on-off couple have had a tumultuous relationship. Their drama first started when they exchanged a series of insults on Instagram in April 2018, with Ortiz-Magro insinuating that Harley had cheated on him. The MTV personality said in a statement to Us at the time, “I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans. This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my No. 1 priority.”

The pair continued to get back together and break up over the months that followed, yet they still spent time together. In June 2018, Harley spit on and shoved Ortiz-Magro in Las Vegas as MTV’s cameras rolled. She was arrested for domestic battery in Sin City after dragging the reality star with her car later that month. But despite their issues, the duo spent July 4, Halloween and Christmas together.

Days before Christmas, Ortiz-Magro posted a series of messages that hinted there was trouble in paradise once more. “When we think of ‘meant to be’ we automatically assume forever. But maybe it isn’t supposed to last forever,” one of the posts read. “Maybe it’s just someone who is in your life to teach you something. Maybe the forever is not the person, but what we gain from them.” That same day, Harley shared a similarly cryptic message: “Some people are only compatible with an expired version of you.”

