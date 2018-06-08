Drama in Sin City. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley got into a physical altercation on Thursday, June 7, after she showed up “unannounced” to the Las Vegas hotel where the cast is filming season 2, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Ronnie and Jen have been fighting over their daughter. Ronnie has been filming the show in Vegas the last couple of days and Jen wouldn’t tell him where their daughter is. She showed up to the hotel where they were filming,” the source tells Us. “Jen lunged, spit and shoved Ronnie. Hotel security got involved, who then called the Las Vegas police department.”

“When police got to the hotel, they couldn’t find Jen,” the insider adds. “She left the hotel at that point. They are still trying to find her for questioning.” The source also notes that spitting on someone in Las Vegas is considered a misdemeanor.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Us that Harley called the police on Thursday. “Officers arrived and Jen Harley was not there,” Officer Rivera tells Us Weekly. “Officers determined a battery did take place. Officers will submit a warrant for Domestic Violence to the District Attorney’s office, the DA will then determine if they will make it an active warrant.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier in the day on Thursday that Ortiz-Magro and his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars — Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, DJ Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino and Deena Nicole Cortese — had started filming season 2 of their reboot series in Las Vegas.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley, who welcomed their daughter Ariana Sky in April, had a very public breakup back in April. After the duo exchanged insults on social media and both accused each other of cheating, they appeared to get into a physical fight on Instagram Live.

“Put your hands on me again! Put your f—king hands on me again, I dare you!” Ronnie yelled in the brief livestream that was captured by fans and shared on Twitter on April 30.

An insider confirmed to Us Weekly at the time that the couple had called it quits after the drama, but they reunited two weeks later on May 15. Ortiz-Magro and Harley split for a second time on May 22, a source confirmed to Us.

“They had a big fight the other day and a re done … for now,” a source close to the duo exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “It’s going to keep changing every day.”

