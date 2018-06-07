Welcome to Sin City! The cast of Jersey Shore began filming season 2 of their reunion series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, in Las Vegas, Us Weekly confirms.

Like season 1 in Miami, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, DJ Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Deena Nicole Cortese will be staying at a rented house instead of a hotel. They will be traveling throughout the season.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation has been a huge success for MTV thus far. The network said in a press release that the April 5 premiere reached nearly 10 million total unique viewers, making it the highest-rated unscripted debut on cable TV since 2012. The final episode of the first season airs on June 28.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola was the only original cast member who did not return for the revival, and it’s unlikely she’ll head to Vegas.

“She’s so happy that she didn’t do the show,” a source told Us exclusively in May. “She’s happy with her life and has moved on with her boyfriend [Christian Biscardi]. He’s The One. They have a great life together and have their own business. She doesn’t regret not going back on for a second.”

One person who would like to see Giancola, 31, return is Angelina Pivarnick, who made a brief appearance on a recent episode of Family Vacation. “I would love to live with her again. I really would,” Pivarnick, 31, told Us in May. “Me and her were really close. So, I would love to be close with her again.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

