The doll just isn’t the same! Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick doesn’t think Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is fully over his ex Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

“I’ve got to be honest. No, I don’t [think so],” Pivarnick, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively. “I see where he’s coming from. I mean, how long was he with her — seven years? That’s a long time to be in a relationship. I could see it. That was his first love, really.”

Ortiz-Magro, 32, and Giancola, 31, dated throughout all six seasons of the MTV reality series and continued seeing each other after the series finale in 2012. They called it quits two years later after he cheated on her.

The Just Sayin podcast host is now dating Christian Biscardi, while the Famously Single alum is in a roller-coaster romance with Jen Harley. Ortiz-Magro and Harley welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Ariana, on April 3. They have been dating on and off ever since.

“[Giancola] is with a new person now. She looks really happy in her relationship. That’s awesome. I mean, I wish her the best,” Pivarnick told Us. “[Ortiz-Magro has] a baby now. He’s a dad. He should focus on the baby, and if he still loves her, maybe he should tell her. … I feel bad.”

Giancola was the only original cast member who didn’t return for the reunion series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Pivarnick, who appeared on and off in seasons 1 and 2, is set to return on the Thursday, May 24, episode of Family Vacation — and she hopes to see Giancola on the show next year.

“I would love to live with her again. I really would,” she told Us. “They didn’t really show much of it but we had, like, a bond. It was me, her and Ron all the time. And then when I left, I kind of was upset that her and Ron didn’t stick up for me. But me and her were really close. So, I would love to be close with her again.”

However, it’s unlikely that Giancola will change her mind. “Sammi isn’t regretting her decision to go back on the show at all,” a source recently told Us exclusively. “She knew if she went back on it would be toxic.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

