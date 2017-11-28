‘Jersey Shore’ Is Back With ‘Family Vacation’ — Minus One Original Star

Cabs are here! The Jersey Shore cast is officially reuniting on MTV. The announcement was made during the premiere of Floribama Shore on Monday, November 27.

The original cast members — including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — will come together for Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

One star noticeably absent from the list, however, was Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola — and fans were quick to comment about it on social media.

“@SammiSweetheart Why aren’t you going on the fam vaca to the shore? Elaborate please!?!?!?” one commenter wrote. A second added: “What’s jersey shore with Sam & Raaaaaan drama???#JerseyShoreFamilyVacation.”

The Jersey Shore ran from 2009 to 2012. Giancola and Ortiz-Magro met during the reality show, which took place in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. They had plenty of ups and downs before splitting for good in 2014.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to premiere in 2018.

