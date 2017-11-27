Move over, fist pumpers! It’s time to dab with the cast of MTV’s Floribama Shore. As previously reported, Jersey Shore creator and executive producer, SallyAnn Salsano, brings Us a show featuring young Floridians spending their summer in Panama City Beach.

So what makes the show different than its Seaside Heights predecessors? The cast of eight young adults, from ages 21 to 25 sat down with Us to explain.

“It’s a completely different part of the country. Obviously we’re going to be different. We’re not from Jersey,” Gus Smyrnios clarified. “Every part of country, people are different. We’re trying to show how people are on the Floribama side, the Southeast region.”

Kirk Medas further explained: “They fist pump, we dab!”

When asked if they see themselves relating to the Jersey cast, several cast members gave a resounding ‘No!’

Though they may not be seeking advice from Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, they did admit to watching Jersey Shore when it was on. Tallahassee native Smyrnios said, “I wasn’t allowed to watch Jersey Shore growing up. I would sneak at night and turn it on and my mom would come in and I’d have to switch the channel real fast.”

The group also revealed they have their own lingo. So what’s their version of the infamous GTL (gym, tan, laundry)? Jeremiah Buioni, a native of Amelia Island, told Us about their Triple “B” Plan: “Bench, Babes, and Bars!”

To find out what to expect from this season and find out if the cast of Jersey Shore has reached out to them, watch the video above!

Floribama Shore premieres Monday, November 27, on MTV at 10 p.m. ET.

