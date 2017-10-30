Need your Jersey Shore fix? MTV has you covered! Jersey Shore creator and executive producer SallyAnn Salsano is returning for Floribama Shore, set to premiere in November with eight episodes.

The show will document eight young adults, from ages 21 to 25, spending the summer in Panama City Beach. “Each is armed with incredible life experiences and standing at a crossroads, whether it’s ending a relationship, tasting independence for the first time, or trying to escape the past,” MTV said in a press release on Monday, October 30.

“This coming of age story captures the very real thrill and angst of being young and trying to figure out the future with a group of people you’ll come to call family.”

Meet the cast below. Floribama Shore premieres on MTV on Monday, November 27 at 10 p.m. ET.