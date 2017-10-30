It was a Jersey Shore reunion for Deena Cortese’s wedding day! The cast, including former costars Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, and Paul DelVecchio (aka “DJ Pauly D”), Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Vinny Guadagnino., all were in the house to watch their 30-year-old costar tie the knot to Chris Buckner on Saturday, October 28.

Naturally, the nuptials were held in New Jersey at Laurita Winery in New Egypt. Scroll through to see of the photos from Cortese’s wedding.