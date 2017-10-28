Ring those bells! Jersey Shore star Deena Cortese is set to wed her fiancé Chris Buckner in a romantic ceremony in New Egypt, New Jersey, on Saturday, October 28, Us Weekly can confirm.

Cortese, 30, started her wedding day prep by posting a sweet pic with her man on Instagram hours before the nuptials.

“Today’s the dayyyyyy!!!!! Today I Marry the man of my dreams! 6 yrs ago I met the love of my life .. I love you Christopher I can’t wait to marry you today!!!!”

She also shared a photo of a big bunch of roses that Buckner sent her along with a card that read, “For the love of my life! I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”

“I can’t,” she captioned the Instagram pic along with crying emojis. “This is the perfect day I love you so much baby .. you know how to put the biggest smile on my face .. the flowers are beautiful .. just a couple hours until we say I Do.”

The former reality star, who lost her father in June 2016, also shared a pic revealing how she intended to honor her dad at the wedding.

“Even though you won’t be with me tomorrow physically .. I’ll have a piece of you with me and close to my heart while I’m walking down the isle,” she captioned a pic of a photo keepsake with a medallion that was inscribed, “I used to be his Angel now he’s mine.”

“I love and miss you daddy,” she continued. “I cut a piece of his shirt and sewed it to my dress next to my heart.”

JWoww, who is expected to attend the celebration, shared a series of pics with her former costar and friend on Friday, October 27, writing, “Our girl @deenanicolemtv is getting married tomorrow so excited.”

The couple dated for five years before they got engaged in November 2016 while on vacation in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

“I always knew I would spend the rest of my life with Christopher. But last night while we were walking on the Beach in Mexico he made it official!! We’re engaged!!!!!” Cortese, who joined the cast of the MTV series in season 3, captioned photos of the couple kissing and toasting with champagne while she showed off her new engagement ring.

