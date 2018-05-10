No regrets here! Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is the only original Jersey Shore cast member who didn’t return for the revival, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. However, she’s not looking back. In fact, she’s happy that she decided to pass on the opportunity.

“Sammi isn’t regretting her decision to go back on the show at all. She knew if she went back on it would be toxic,” an insider tells Us Weekly. “Just look at how everything is unfolding with Ronnie [Ortiz-Margo]. She would have been thrown into this cheating drama for no reason just being for attached to the show.”

In a recent episode, Ortiz-Magro brought home a girl from the club and was extremely flirty with her. His girlfriend, Jen Harley, was seven months pregnant at the time – the pair now share a daughter, Ariana Sky, but are no longer together. They called it quits after a nasty Instagram fight last month, in which both claimed the other had cheated.

Ortiz-Magro, 32, and Giancola, 31, dated on and off through all six seasons of Jersey Shore, then continued their relationship briefly when the show ended in 2012. They officially called it quits in 2014 after he cheated on her and she’s now in a relationship with Christian Biscardi.

“She’s so happy that she didn’t do the show now. She’s happy with her life and has moved on with her boyfriend. He’s the one,” the source added. “They have a great life together and have their own business. She doesn’t regret not going back on for a second.”

Four days after the April 5 premiere, she shared a photo with her boyfriend on Instagram, captioning it, “My strength.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

