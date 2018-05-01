Gym, tan, reflection. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro shared a message about deleting “unnecessary people” following his split from Jen Harley on Monday, April 30.

“When you delete the unnecessary people from your life, good things will start happening for you and it won’t be a coincidence,” the quote read. He added: “#Positivity.”

The Jersey Shore alum, 32, appeared to be directed toward the quote by his friend and costar Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, who he tagged on the social media platform.

Moments earlier, Ortiz-Magro released a statement about his recent public feuding with Harley. The now exes welcomed daughter Ariana Sky on April 3.

“I want to apologize to my family, friends and fans. This is a private matter that should have never been made public. I remain focused on my daughter and she is my number one priority,” he told Us Weekly in a statement.

Their drama began over the weekend when they traded insults on Instagram Stories. “Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter,” the MTV personality wrote. She responded: “Can’t turn a coke head into a father! Yeahhh buddy.” On Monday, they would go on to have a physical altercation on Instagram Live before calling it quits.

“Ronnie asked Jen to move out today,” a source told Us. “That’s what sparked the big fight on Instagram. Ronnie has put all of Jen’s stuff in boxes. It’s all settled down now and Jen has moved out.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!