Another week of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation meant another week of arguing over Sam “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola, even though she wasn’t in the house. During the Thursday, April 19, episode, Sam not being part of the show came up once again when Vinny Guadagnino asked Ronnie Ortiz-Magro what would have happened if she had signed on.

“I have a kid on the way, you think I give a f—k what she does?” Ronnie, 32, answered. He also said that Sam, 31, changes her friendships when she’s in different relationships, telling Deena Cortese that she and Sam weren’t even close when he was dating her. Naturally, that upset Deena.

“Ron needs to stop talking about Sam and move the f—k on,” Deena, 31, said in a confessional, before revealing why Sam didn’t come on the show. “Sam told me that he used to call her on blocked numbers, and used to like, be really weird. She was afraid she was gonna get in the house and he would get drunk and spiral and try and get back with her or something.”

On the way to the club, Ron and Deena get in a screaming fight – but he then got distracted by other women. After flirting at the club, Ronnie brought home multiple women and ended up in the hot tub with them. “You’re beautiful, you’re gorgeous … you could get me into a lot of trouble,” he told one of them. The episode ends with him showing her the house and closing the bedroom door behind them. He’s shown in the teaser for next week saying, “I’m a bad guy.”

However, Ronnie told Us Weekly ahead of the premiere that he did not cheat on his girlfriend Jen Harley, who was pregnant at the time of filming – they welcomed their daughter, Ariana Sky on April 3.

“So you get put in that house and you get put in certain predicaments where, you know, we’re 10 years in, so you have to do what you have to do to make sure that you get back on TV,” Ronnie, 32, told Us in March. “It’s like, do you want to see people go home and go to sleep? Or do you want to see people go home and do what they have to do? And that’s the point that you get to — you’ll see at the end, I don’t do what you think I do … You put yourself in a position, but it’s how you come out of that position is what matters, and I come out on top, but I did what I had to do.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

