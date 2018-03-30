The Jersey Shore house always brings the trouble! In the latest Jersey Shore: Family Vacation trailer, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is shown getting close to a woman at a club, then later in the hot tub. He’s also shown crying and saying, “I’m a bad guy.” So, did he cheat on his girlfriend Jen Harley, who is pregnant with their first child?

“So you get put in that house and you get put in certain predicaments where, you know, we’re 10 years in, so you have to do what you have to do to make sure that you get back on TV,” Ronnie, 32, explained to Us Weekly at the L.A. premiere party for the show on Thursday, March 29. “It’s like, do you want to see people go home and go to sleep? Or do you want to see people go home and do what they have to do? And that’s the point that you get to — you’ll see at the end, I don’t do what you think I do.”

That sounds like the father-to-be did not cheat. “You put yourself in a position, but it’s how you come out of that position is what matters, and I come out on top, but I did what I had to do,” he added.

He also said that his girlfriend was well aware about what the show was like before he returned.

“I feel like any woman that’s with me knows what to expect just from watching the show, watching my roommates and seeing what they do,” he said. “Our lifestyle is going out and going to clubs, whether it’s off camera or on camera. So there are situations you put yourself in, and I put myself in a lot of weird situations you’re going to see throughout the season, but I never follow through with anything. It’s just always — hey, we got a second season, so we’re doing something right.”

The original show aired on MTV from 2009 to 2012.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres on MTV Thursday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

