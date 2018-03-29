The cast may be older but they’re still up to their same tactics! MTV dropped a new trailer for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on Thursday, March 29, and things are getting messy. Luckily, Us Weekly has broken down the biggest moments of the minute and a half video.

The Big Hair Is Back

“Blowouts and poofs,” Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio yells during the trailer, while both he and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi have brought back their famous looks.

The Fights

It looks like the reboot, just like the original, will also include a lot of butting heads and raised voices. Case in point: Snooki yells “This is literally gonna ruin my marriage” at Vinny Guadagnino. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley get in each other’s faces. Deena Cortese screams at Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in a cab, “it’s not all about you Ron, you narcissistic f—king s—t.” And even Snooki and JWOWW got heated, with Snooki yelling, “You’re the best friend ever” sarcastically.

Did Ronnie Cheat?

“If Ronnie gets any closer to this girl, he’s about to have a second baby mama,” Vinny says while Ronnie dances with a girl at a club, then later touches a girl’s butt in the hot tub. He also is shown crying, saying, “I’m a bad guy.” Ronnie was in a long-term relationship with girlfriend Jen Harley at the time. They are expecting their baby any day.

Pauly’s Looking for His Match

“I’m trying to find the right one to share my life with,” the DJ says, appearing look at engagement rings. Vinny adds, “I can’t believe Pauly’s gonna propose to her.”

Who Really Proposes?

It would make more sense that Ronnie could actually propose, with Snooki and Deena both watching and getting emotional. His pregnant girlfriend does come to visit at one point, so we’re not counting that out.

The trailer ends with the return of Angelina Pivarnick, asking Mike, “You think I’m a dirty little hamster?”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres on MTV Thursday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

