It’s a family reunion! The cast of Jersey Shore has officially touched down in Miami to film their new MTV special, Jersey Shore Family Vacation!

Most of the original cast members, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Margo and Deena Nicole Cortese, are back in Miami and gearing up to relive their partying days in the warm city.

Some of the stars announced the location for the reunion on Monday, January 15, on social media. “WELP! We back to Miami!!!! #JesusTakeTheWheel #JSFamilyVacation,” Polizzi wrote via Instagram.

The decision to revisit Florida eight years later was made by fans of the MTV show. “Where the f–k they going? We f–kin heard you,” a preview reads. “It’s f–kin Miami!”

“I love Miami this time of year!” Delvecchio can be heard saying in the clip.

Farley talked to Us about the upcoming reboot on January 11. “I’m afraid for my hangovers to be honest. I’m really afraid,” she said. “Oh my God, I just experienced a wine hangover the other day like no other. I’m hoping that we do not have that issue. I’m gonna go straight with the tequila and vodka on the rocks.”

She added, “All jokes aside, we have been in group chats for a while now and we could not be more excited. I’m just so excited for this.”

The original reality series ran from 2009 to 2012. The announcement that a revival was in the works was made during the premiere of Floribama Shore on November 27.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to premiere in 2018. Scroll down to see photos of the cast in Miami.