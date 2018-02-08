It wouldn’t be a family vacation without that family member no one gets along with! That looks to be the case in the Jersey Shore reboot. In a new sneak peek, shared on the MTV show’s Instagram account on Wednesday, February 7, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino opens the door to find his former roommate Angelina Pivarnick!

While you don’t see her face in the clip, Mike appears absolutely shocked when she asks, “So you think I’m a dirty little hamster?” He responds: “Oh s—t! Who sent you?” This time, Angelina had luggage in hand – not the garbage bags she used to carry in her luggage during season 1.

Angelina retweeted the video, writing “I’m baaaaack bitches,” before also sharing a photo of herself wearing a red hat. The baseball cap read: “MAKE THE JERSEY SHORE GREAT AGAIN.”

The 31-year-old EMT was part of the original Jersey Shore, appearing on and off in seasons 1 and 2, but did not get along with any of the cast members. She was later permanently replaced by Deena Nicole Cortese. Us Weekly exclusively broke the news last month that Angelina had gotten engaged to Chris Larangeira after a year of dating.

It’s safe to say that the Staten Island native will once again ruffle feathers, but since she is part of the original cast, it’s no surprise she was invited to join the reboot. Along with Mike, she joins Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz- Magro and Deena in the Miami house for the reboot. The only member of the cast not involved is Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who declined the invitation.

However, as we see in this clip, anyone can show up to the Jersey Shore house!

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres on MTV Thursday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!