Welcome back, Jerzday! The first look at Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is finally here. Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Pollizi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz- Magro and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. reunite in the first teaser, released by MTV on Wednesday, February 7.

Here are a few highlights: Snooki, now 30, is stoked about her jar of pickles, 37-year-old Pauly and 30-year-old Vinny are embracing, Snooki is humping JWOWW’s leg and Ronnie is on Vinny’s lap. Basically, everything is back to normal. The teaser also shows a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment of the group back together, but Mike, 35, is nowhere to be found. There also may be a mannequin in the background.

The 20-second video ends with Snooki and Deena waving across the water to strangers. “We’re your new neighbors,” Deena, 31, yells. There’s also Pauly’s voice in the background, yelling, “Yeah, buddy.”

This time around, things will be a bit different, as the group are now adults, two of them are parents (and Ronnie is expecting)! The original show ran from 2009 to 2012, and six years has made quite a difference.

“I’m afraid for my hangovers to be honest. I’m really afraid,” JWOWW, 31, told Us Weekly before filming began. “Oh, my God, I just experienced a wine hangover the other day like no other. I’m hoping that we do not have that issue. I’m gonna go straight with the tequila and vodka on the rocks.”

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is the only one not involved in the reboot, as she declined an invitation. “In my head, in my dreams of dreams, I really hope that [Sammi] pops in,” Jenni added. “Yeah, it’s gonna be different. I wish she would be on it but I understand why she’s not going to be on it.”

When asked if Sammi was skipping the show to stay out of the public eye or to avoid her ex Ronnie, Jenni replied, “Honestly, I’m thinking both.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres on MTV Thursday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

