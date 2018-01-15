She’s baaack! Jenni “JWoww” Farley is gearing up for the reboot of MTV’s Jersey Shore and she dished to Us Weekly about what she’s most — and least — excited for.

“I’m afraid for my hangovers to be honest. I’m really afraid,” the 31-year-old reality star told Us on January 11, about the upcoming Jersey Shore Family Vacation. “Oh my God, I just experienced a wine hangover the other day like no other. I’m hoping that we do not have that issue. I’m gonna go straight with the tequila and vodka on the rocks.”

She added, “All jokes aside, we have been in group chats for a while now and we could not be more excited. I’m just so excited for this.”

Besides Farley, the reboot will bring back many of the original cast, including Nicole “Snooki” Pollizi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz- Magro and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

The one person that will be missing from the house? Farley’s friend and former castmate Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola. “In my head, in my dreams of dreams, I really hope that [Sammi] pops in,” she told Us. “Yeah, it’s gonna be different. I wish she would be on it but I understand why she’s not going to be on it.”

When asked if she thought Sammi’s decision was based on not wanting to be near ex Ortiz-Magro, or simply wanting to stay out of the limelight, she replied: “Both, honestly, I’m thinking both.”

She continued, “She might be ready to start a family and get married, have babies. I don’t know. She’s just on to the next chapter in her life. I’m still in shock thinking that the show is coming back too. We never expected this … I respect her decision. We all respect her decision. It is what it is. In my head, I still have hope.”

Farley is also tackling a new gig — her talk show, Young Americans. The show, which is focused on empowering millennials, premieres on TLC Saturday, January 27th.

Reporting by Marc Lupo

