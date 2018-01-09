Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Pregnant Girlfriend Jen Harley Host Gender Reveal Party

She’s almost here! Ronnie Oritz-Magro and his pregnant girlfriend, Jen Harley, hosted a gender reveal party for their daughter-to-be on Monday, January 8, at PKWY Tavern in Las Vegas.

“If you can’t tell we’re beyond excited for this babygirl,” Harley wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of the Jersey Shore alum, 32, kissing her belly while she held onto pink balloons. “thank you to my bff for setting up the reveal party you guys are amazing … #waitwhat #itsagirl #wereintrouble @realronniemargo your going to be such a good daddy I love u!”

Harley, who is already a mom to an 11-year-old son, also shared photos of the decor and dessert options she chose for the bash, including pink and blue cupcakes, festive center pieces and bright pink confetti.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed last month that Harley is six months pregnant with the couple’s first child together, a baby girl. The reality star told Us that, while “every guy wants a boy,” he grew up with sisters and is “used to being around girls.”

Ortiz-Magro added that he sought out parenting advice from his former costars, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, who he said “all went through different experiences.”

Before romancing Harley, Oritz-Magro dated his Famously Single costar Malika Haqq, who he split from in February 2017. He also dated his Jersey Shore costar Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola from 2009 to 2012.

Ortiz-Magro’s relationship with Harley made headlines in July after the MTV star injured his hand in Las Vegas. “He did not get into a fight,” his rep told Us at the time. “He was with his girlfriend at TAO and a scuffle broke out around him and a glass got broken on his hand.”

Since then, the couple haven’t shied away from showing love their love for each other on social media. Harley posted a snapshot of the duo at a Yankee’s game in September, and Oritz-Magro shared a photo of the pair enjoying date night in Miami in November.

Oritz-Margo’s exciting news came shortly after MTV revealed a Jersey Shore spinoff, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which will feature Oritz-Margo alongside Vinny Guadagnino, Dena Nicole Cortese and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. Giancola has declined to return.

