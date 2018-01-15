Jersey Shore alum Angelina Pivarnick accepted a marriage proposal from her sanitation worker boyfriend, Chris Larangeira, on Friday, January 12.

“We went out to a beautiful Italian dinner,” Pirvarnick, 31, tells Us Weekly exclusively of the evening Larangeira popped the question. After the romantic meal, the couple, who have been dating one year, headed back to Larangeira’s home where he had written “I Love You Angelina” in flowers.

“I followed a trail of rose petals all the way to his bed,” the New York-based EMT tells Us. There was a heart made of petals with their initials “A&C” in the center. “The A was first, which I thought was really cute,” she says. “He proposed and then we laid in the roses.”

The pair have known each other for 14 years. “We always liked each other,” Pivarnick tells Us, “but I believe God brought us together at the right time.”

Pivarnick was was previously engaged to David Kovacs in 2011 and Louie Gero in 2016.

