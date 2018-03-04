Ronnie Ortiz-Magro celebrated the upcoming arrival of his first child with a beautiful baby shower thrown in honor of his pregnant girlfriend, Jen Harley.

The glowing mama-to-be shared a brief clip with her Jersey Shore beau, who looked handsome in a blue sweater while wearing a large silver chain, en route to the celebration on Saturday, March 3.

Harley shared several shots from her shower, including showing off the snack table with cake pops, cupcakes, cookies and a four-tier cake adorned by pink, white and gold flower decorations. She also gushed over one of her presents, a Ferrari carseat that she called “so dope.”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in December 2017 that Harley was six months pregnant with the couple’s first child together, a baby girl. The reality star told Us at the time that, while “every guy wants a boy,” he grew up with sisters and is “used to being around girls.” Since announcing the exciting news, Harley has been documenting her pregnancy journey on Instagram, including sharing a sweet photo of Ortiz-Magro kissing her bump.

Ortiz-Magro and his MTV costars — Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — just returned from Miami, Florida, where they were filming a reboot of their hit 2009 series. In the most recent promo released ahead of the show’s April premiere, Polizzi ends up on the bathroom floor as a laughing Farley says, “It’s happening!”

While most of the original cast of the show reunited for the reboot, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola — who is also Ortiz-Magro’s ex — decided not to return.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursday (a.k.a. Jerzday), April 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

