Some things never change! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWOWW” Farley can’t stop laughing after Polizzi, 30, somehow finds herself on the bathroom floor in Us Weekly’s exclusive new promo for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

In the new sneak peek, a snowy street is shown followed by an adorable, sad-looking puppy. “NEED AN ESCAPE?” flashes across the screen before Farley, 31, is spotted in the car, yelling “Let’s go!” Then, a montage is shown of the group partying it up and dancing their way through Miami. The clip ends with Polizzi on the floor in her underwear, a tank top, and heels. “It’s happening,” Farley says while cracking up.

As previously reported, most of the original cast of the 2009 hit show reunited for the special season. Farley and Polizzi are joined by Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz- Magro, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and even Angelina Pivarnick!

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, however, decided not to return for the revival, which has already been picked up for a second season. There’s no word yet if she’ll change her mind and return for season 2.

Us Weekly recently spoke to Farley about returning to reality TV with her Jersey Shore family. She admitted she was nervous about how much she’s changed since the original show, which ended in 2012. “I’m afraid for my hangovers to be honest. I’m really afraid,” she told Us in January. “Oh my God, I just experienced a wine hangover the other day like no other. I’m hoping that we do not have that issue. I’m gonna go straight with the tequila and vodka on the rocks.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursday (a.k.a. Jerzday), April 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

