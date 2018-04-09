She’s all smiles! Following the highly anticipated premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola — the only original cast member who didn’t return for the revival — took to social media to share a pic of her and her beau, Christian Biscardi.

The 31-year-old reality star posted a picture to Instagram on Monday, April 9, to give a shout-out to her love, who was one of the reasons she didn’t return for the reboot.

“My strength @thestrengthspot,” she captioned the sunny selfie along with a single heart emoji.

The post comes just four days after the premiere aired on Thursday, April 5, with an episode loosely based around the fact that Sammi didn’t return. Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio even brought along a doll that resembled her.

Sammi ultimately tuned in for the two hour show —and threw some shade on Twitter. During the episode, she “liked” fans reactions about ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro who talked about her on the MTV series.

“@SammiSweetheart girllll … why were they so shady tonight. Damn they miss you. Lol! I know you got to be so unbothered. Ronnie feeling some type of way I guess. That what happens when you do a good person wrong. #ByeFelicia,” one favorited tweet read. Another added: “Ronnie is literally the last man I would ever associate with on planet earth! @SammiSweetheart is a genius for not getting herself mixed up with that dude again!”

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed in November 2017, “a big reason for [Sammi not returning to the show] was because she didn’t want to be around Ronnie.” The insider added: “She has been enjoying her life off of TV and didn’t want to change that.”

Ortiz-Magro, meanwhile, recently told Us: “We started this all together and I would have loved to have finished it together because now everyone thinks it’s because of me she didn’t come back, but it’s because she has a boyfriend.”

Giancola and Ortiz-Magro dated on and off from 2009 to 2019. During the reboot premiere, he admitted that he cheated on her after she told him she wanted to get married in six months. “I got cold feet. I wanted to do the right thing, but there was a part of me that was like, ‘I’m not going to do the right thing.’ So I didn’t do it. I ended up cheating, she found out. I blew it. It’s over,” he said in the episode.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

