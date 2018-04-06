The premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation centered mostly on the absence of Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola and why she decided to pass on the revival. The reality star shared on Instagram a week before the premiere that she was skipping the show to focus on her “business and relationship,” and that she wanted “to avoid potentially toxic situations.”

However, it appears that the 31-year-old did still watch the Thursday, April 5, premiere, tweeting 45 minutes into the episode, “I love my @DeenaNicoleMTV.” Deena Cortese spent the majority of the episode sticking up for Sammi, while the rest of the cast played with a talking Sammi doll that Pauly “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio brought along. Deena and Sam’s ex Ronnie Ortiz-Magro got into an argument during the episode when Ronnie told Deena that Sam clearly didn’t care enough about any of them to come.

During the episode, Sammi followed along on Twitter, favoriting many fan tweets — some that shaded her ex.

“@SammiSweetheart girllll … why were they so shady tonight. Damn they miss you. Lol! I know you got to be so unbothered. Ronnie feeling some type of way I guess. That what happens when you do a good person wrong. #ByeFelicia,” one fan wrote in a tweet favorited by Sam. Another added: “Ronnie is literally the last man I would ever associate with on planet earth! @SammiSweetheart is a genius for not getting herself mixed up with that dude again!” Sam favorited that as well.

During the episode, Ronnie revealed that the couple continued their relationship after the original show wrapped in 2012 but after moving in together, Sam wanted to get married. He claimed that she gave him a “timeline” and shortly after, he cheated on her.

Things have definitely changed a ton since then. Ronnie welcomed his first child with girlfriend Jen Harley on Tuesday, April 3. Sam, meanwhile, is now in a relationship with Christian Biscardi.

For more on Jersey Shore's return and the latest celebrity news and interviews subscribe to our new podcast 'In Case You Missed Us' below!





