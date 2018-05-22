Ronnie Oritz-Magro and Jen Harley Break Up … Again

This seems oddly familiar for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro! The Jersey Shore star and his on-again off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley, have split again, Us Weekly has learned. “They had a big fight the other day and are done … for now,” a source close to the pair told Us. “It’s going to keep changing every day.”

The couple, who welcomed their first child in April, were dating all throughout the current season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. They split on April 30 after a public fight on Instagram, but reunited shortly after. Us Weekly broke the news on May 15 that they were back together.

Ortiz-Magro, 32, and Harley began dating in July 2017 and got pregnant shortly after. During an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the reality star met a girl at a club and brought her back to their house. After flirting in the hot tub with her, he also brought her into the bathroom and closed the door behind them, causing many to think he had cheated on his girlfriend, who was seven months pregnant at the time.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley later called out her roommate, telling him he needed to be a good man and good father to his future daughter. “Jenni, I don’t know what ‘the one’ is. I’m having a kid with somebody that I barely know,” he said.

After welcoming his daughter, Us Weekly caught up with Ortiz-Magro about becoming a father to Ariana Sky, explaining that his “whole mindset” had changed.

“Things that were important to you just aren’t important anymore. Your mindset is taking care of your family and being a good role model and basically just, you never want to see anything happen to them,” he said at the time. “She gets the hiccups and I go crazy because it’s out of my hands. She’ll get them for 5-10 minutes, I’m like ‘Oh my gosh! I just want to stop them!’ So I try to scare her, I’m like ‘Boo!’ and Jen’s like, ‘Uh, that doesn’t work on babies.’ I’m like ‘Oh, that makes sense.’”

He also noted that Harley is very supportive of his different lifestyle. “Jen is very understanding; she understands that I live a certain lifestyle that involves me traveling but she knows I love her and the baby at the end of the day,” he added.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

