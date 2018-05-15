It’s another on-again off-again relationship for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. The Jersey Shore star and the mother of his child, Jen Harley, are back together, a source tells Us Weekly.

“They’re trying to make it work for the sake of their daughter,” the insider notes.

The couple, who welcomed their first child together, Ariana Sky, on April 3, called it quits on April 30 following a very public Instagram feud. After multiple claims that the other was cheating, Harley shared a live video showing an altercation between the couple. The reality star, 32, can be heard yelling, “Put your hands on me again! Put your f—king hands on me again, I dare you!”

The issues in their relationship became public on April 29 when he posted on his Instagram story, “Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter,” and claimed that she had inappropriate videos with an ex still on her phone. She responded, posting “Can’t turn a coke head into a father!”

The fight also stemmed from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episodes that showed Ortiz-Magro bringing a girl home from the club and intensely flirting with her when Harley was seven months pregnant.

“She saw how bad the cheating was while watching the show Thursday night. Ronnie told her something was going down on the show, but not specifics or how bad it was – and it was bad,” an insider told Us after their split. “She kicked him out of his house two weeks ago. They’ve been so rocky for so long — even before he went to film the show.”

The pair also reunited on Mother’s Day to take Ariana to the hospital.

“#CaliFamilyBeachTripFail,” Ortiz-Magro captioned a video on his Instagram Story on Sunday, May 13. ”At our 2nd hospital in 24 hours #MyPeanutsNotFeelingWell.””

The couple began dating in July 2017.

