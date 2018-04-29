Trouble in paradise. Things seemed to have turned sour between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and baby mama Jen Harley, and on Sunday, April 29, the couple took to social media to write some cringe-worthy messages about one another.

“Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter,” the Jersey Shore star, 32, wrote in a note on his Instagram Story on Sunday. “Not all people can be saved when they are so far gone. All you can say you did ur best and keep it moving.” He added the hashtags: “Facts” and “Yeahhh buddy.”

Ortiz-Magro followed up the initial post with a poll asking his fans: “If your significant other keeps sex videos of their ex, shouldn’t they show enough respect to delete them, esp after being in a new relationship for over a year?”

He added “#GiveMeYourThoughts” and gave his followers the option to select “Yes” or “No.” He also shared a screenshot of a text conversation he had with his castmates, including Deena Cortese, telling them about the videos he claims he found on his girlfriend’s phone.

Harley also took to her Instagram Story to respond to her boyfriend, writing: “Can’t turn a coke head into a father! Yeahhh buddy.”

The pair, who were first spotted together in July 2017, had been partying together on Saturday, April 28, and things seemed fine between them in the videos she shared on Instagram. In the clips, the pair were enjoying themselves and drinking, and the MTV personality was all smiles.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley welcomed their first child together, a daughter, on April 3. Us Weekly exclusively revealed that they named her Ariana Sky, and the reality star took to Instagram on April 18 to gush about fatherhood.

“So excited to be a #Father. Words can’t describe the feeling,” Ortiz-Magro captioned the photo. “You live your life not ever really knowing the meaning of true love until you have a child. True unconditional love. You love your significant other, you love your family. I have to say I understand when everyone said you’ll understand ‘when you have a child of your own or when you become a parent.’ I know I have still tons to learn but I’m excited for this new journey & chapter in my life with my beautiful girlfriend & my daughter.”

The reality TV star told his Jersey Shore costars that he was going to be a father during the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation earlier this month. On the latest episode of the show from Thursday, April 26, Ortiz-Magro dealt with some guilt after dancing with a woman at the club and bringing her home after. When he brought the girl into the bathroom, his roommates stepped in before he made a mistake.

“As soon as you knocked on the door, I was like, ‘This is not a good move.’ It felt so good though,” he told his costars Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly DelVecchio after she left. “It’s hard having a kid on the way and being with someone you’re not sure you should be with.”

