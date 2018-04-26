Is Ronnie Ortiz-Magro being paranoid or does Jen Harley, his girlfriend at home, know about his bender? During the Thursday, April 26, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the 32-year-old starts to feel guilty about dancing with a girl at the club and bringing her home afterward. When he can’t get a hold of his girlfriend – who was 7 months pregnant at the time – he starts to freak out.

“I’m definitely worried about Ronnie at this particular point. He is exhibiting a lot of characteristics of somebody that is in a dark place right now,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. Vinny Guadagnino adds: “If she doesn’t f—king answer him, he’s gonna be a wreck.”

During the preview, Ronnie gets out of a cab while all of his roommates wait and tries to call her again. “I’ve gone days without speaking to Jen,” he says. “I’m worried that something’s really wrong.”

Pauly DelVecchio is aware that Ronnie is about to snap. “You thought you’ve seen the Tasmanian devil before …” he says.

The last episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation featured Ron getting close to a girl in the hot tub before bringing her inside and closing the bathroom door behind them. However, before the season began, he denied cheating in an interview with Us.

“You get put in that house and you get put in certain predicaments where, you know, we’re 10 years in, so you have to do what you have to do to make sure that you get back on TV,” Ronnie told Us in March . “It’s like, do you want to see people go home and go to sleep? Or do you want to see people go home and do what they have to do? And that’s the point that you get to — you’ll see at the end, I don’t do what you think I do.”

Ronnie and Jen welcomed their first child together, Ariana Sky, on April 3.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!