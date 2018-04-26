‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Recap: Did Ronnie Cheat?

Did Ronnie cheat? That is the question. The Thursday, April 26, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation picked up right where last week’s left off, with Pauly DelVecchio knocking on the bathroom door, where Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was inside with a girl he had brought home from the club. Ron answered with “No, thank you,” before Pauly told him he didn’t want to do this and pretty much forced Ron to walk the woman out.

“As soon as you knocked on the door, I was like, ‘This is not a good move.’ It felt so good though,” Ronnie told Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly after the woman left. “It’s hard having a kid on the way and being with someone you’re not sure you should be with,” Ron said.

Vinny then told him just because he and Jen were expecting a baby, that doesn’t necessarily mean she’s the one. Ron then answered, “So why am I having this conversation with you and not getting my d—k sucked in the bathroom?”

Once Vinny and Pauly went to bed, Ron continued discussing his relationship with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, explaining that he doesn’t have any plans to propose to Jen, who was seven months pregnant at the time of filming. “I thought you were in love. So she’s not the one, then?” she asked. He answered, “Probably not, right? … I had waited so long not to have kids so that I am married, in a happy relationship, not to just have a baby mama.”

Nicole continued to press, asking, “Why can’t you marry this b—ch?” He answered, “Because she’s not …” before trailing off. Nicole seemingly answered his thought. “’Cause you f—king love Sam,” she stated, referring to his ex Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola.

Throughout the episode, Ron “spiraled,” breaking down in tears after seeing Nicole with a little kid at a restaurant. He also continuously tried to call Jen, but she denied all of calls and FaceTime requests. At the end of the episode, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s girlfriend Lauren Pesce called and informed the group that there are videos on Instagram showing Ron dancing with the girl at the club.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

