It’s over … for now. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have ended their relationship following their public Instagram fight this past weekend.

“Ronnie and Jen are definitely done and he’s telling his friends that he’s single,” an insider confirms to Us Weekly.

Another source adds, “But that can change at any moment.”

The breakup news comes after the pair were involved in what seemed to be a physical altercation in an Instagram Live video on Monday. The moment was captured by a fan and shared on Twitter. In the clip, the pair can be seen standing at the top of a staircase, arguing about the contents of a cell phone. He can then be heard saying, “Put your hands on me again! Put your f—king hands on me again, I dare you!”

The duo then got into a scuffle as the video continues recording and someone can be heard saying, “Stop, Ron! Stop” before the livestream is suddenly paused.

The couple first made their relationship issues public on Sunday, April 29, and went back and forth on their Instagram Stories hurling insults at each other. Ortiz-Magro, 32, accused his girlfriend of having inappropriate videos on her phone of herself with an ex, and wrote: “Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE, into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter.”

She responded to the accusations, writing: “Can’t turn a coke head into a father! Yeahhh buddy.”

The Jersey Shore star wrote an apology about the incident on Monday, April 30: “I want to apologize for earlier to my fans, and especially @tater_tot_kitty I acted on my gut and not rationally. I should’ve never acted in such a manor. My deepest apologies.”

As previously reported, the former couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Ariana Sky, on April 3. Since the pair’s social media meltdown, Us Weekly has learned that Harley kicked the MTV star out of her house two weeks ago after she saw his behavior during the April 19 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which was filmed while she was pregnant.

“She saw how bad the cheating was while watching the show Thursday night. Ronnie told her something was going down on the show, but not specifics or how bad it was – and it was bad,” an insider close to the duo told Us. “She kicked him out of his house two weeks ago. They’ve been so rocky for so long — even before he went to film the show.”

The pair were first spotted together in July 2017 and revealed in December that she was pregnant with his child.

