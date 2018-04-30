Just weeks after welcoming their first child together, Jen Harley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro are on the outs. The Jersey Shore star and his girlfriend got in a very public argument via Instagram on Sunday, April 29, both accusing the other of cheating. Us Weekly has now learned that he was actually kicked out of the house two weeks ago – and he’s extremely upset.

“She saw how bad the cheating was while watching the show Thursday night. Ronnie told her something was going down on the show, but not specifics or how bad it was – and it was bad,” a source close to the couple tells Us. “She kicked him out of his house two weeks ago. They’ve been so rocky for so long – even before he went to film the show.”

During the April 19 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Ortiz-Magro, 32, brought home a girl after grinding with her at the club. Once at the house, he put his arm around her in the hot tub, told her she was beautiful and brought her to the bathroom in his room, closing the door. On the next episode, his roommate Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio interrupted and forced Ortiz-Magro to walk the girl out. After calling her a cab, he told his roommates he wasn’t sure Harley was “the one.”

“Ronnie is melting down. People are trying to talk him off a ledge but he’s going crazy,” the source continued. “He was going to apologize to her but then started posting all those crazy stories this weekend – no one knows what is going on.”

On Monday, April 30, Ortiz-Magro posted an apology on his Instagram story, writing “I want to apologize for earlier to my fans, and especially @tater_to_kitty I acted on my gut and not rationally. I should’ve never acted in such a manor. My deepest apologies.”

