A well-kept secret or a ticking time bomb? During the Thursday, May 10, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s then-pregnant girlfriend, Jen Harley, came to visit and meet the roommates for the first time. While he did admit to her that some girls came back to the house one night and they all got in the hot tub, he never told her about “French Fry.” So, after she left, Jenni “JWoww” Farley took matters into her own hands and delivered the truth to Ronnie.

After admitting that Jen’s visit made him realize how much he loved her, Jenni, 32, simply asked, “If you love her, then why don’t you just be with her?” To that, he responded, “Why would I be with somebody when I have so much temptation?”

“I stayed with Roger [Mathews] during a couple of houses … I’m you. I could be a big hoe too, motherf—ker, but I chose not to be because I found someone I loved. Like, come on. Own your s—t, bro,” she told him. “Basically what I’m getting from you is she’s not ‘the one,’ but she’s ‘the one’ right now because she has your kid.”

He then also got honest, admitting, “Jenni, I don’t know what ‘the one’ is. I’m having a kid with somebody that I barely know.”

While the rest of the roommates were in the room during their discussion, no one really chimed in. In the confessional, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio admitted he agreed with Jenni. “Basically Jenni is saying what everyone is thinking to Ron. In other words, smarten up, do the right thing. You’ve gotta be full transparency with your baby mama,” he said.

Jenni also brought up that Ron is doing the same thing with his girlfriend that he did to Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola in Miami during season 2 by keeping the cheating situation a secret instead of just telling her straight what happened. (During that season, Jenni wrote an anonymous note to tell Sam that Ronnie had cheated during a night out.)

“I have a daughter. She’s 3 years old. I will make sure every f—king guy in her life puts her so far above [them] that no man is worth her time,” Jenni also yelled at Ron. “And that’s gonna be you in three months when your f—king daughter is here and you will not want what you are in her life. So become the man that your daughter aspires to have … I just want you to be a good man.”

Ronnie and Jen welcomed their baby, Ariana Sky, on April 3. However, they broke up shortly after following a public social media fight in which they both accused each other of cheating.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

