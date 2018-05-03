Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley are trying their best to stay amicable for the sake of their newborn daughter, Ariana, a source tells Us Weekly.

“They are on speaking terms and things are better than anyone could ever expect a couple days [after their split],” the insider says. “They have to be in order to coparent. Ronnie’s main priority is his daughter and that’s all he is concerned about at the moment – that she’s in the best situation.”

Us confirmed earlier this week that the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 32, and Harley had called it quits after nearly a year together. “Ronnie and Jen are definitely done and he’s telling his friends that he’s single,” one source told Us at the time, while another added, “But that can change at any moment.”

The news of the breakup came shortly after the former couple appeared to get into a physical fight during an explosive Instagram Live session on Monday, April 30.

“He feels sorry that everything played out the way he did and wishes it was done in private,” the source tells Us, adding that Ortiz-Magro and Harley are still living separately. “Ronnie is in their home and Jen is in another house.”

Since ending their relationship, Ortiz-Magro and Harley have both spoken out. He apologized to his family, friends and fans in a statement to Us on Monday, saying, “I remain focused on my daughter and she is my No. 1 priority.” Meanwhile, Harley (who is also the mother of an 11-year-old son from a previous relationship) wrote, “My heart hurts” on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 1.

The MTV personality’s Jersey Shore costars came to his defense amid the drama. During an appearance on The View on Wednesday, May 2, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio said, “We are one big family, so we love and support each other in everything it is that we do.”

