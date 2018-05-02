Ronnie Oritz-Magro has the support of his Jersey Shore family. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Deena Cortese appeared on The View on Wednesday, May 2, and addressed the recent social media blowout between Ronnie and his now ex-girlfriend Jen Harley.

“Ronnie, out of respect for him and his family, he is not here. So we don’t want to speak on his behalf,” DelVecchio, 37, said on the talk show. “We are one big family so we love and support each other in everything it is that we do.”

Ortiz-Magro, 32, and Harley welcomed their first daughter, Ariana Sky, on April 3, but have since broken up. The couple got into a very public fight on Sunday, April 29, both accusing the other of cheating in scathing Instagram Stories.

“Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter,” the Jersey Shore star posted. Harley responded, writing “Can’t turn a coke head into a father!” The two also appeared to get into a physical fight in an Instagram Live on Monday, April 30. Harley briefly deactivated her account after, but returned on Wednesday.

The couple “are definitely done,” a source confirmed to Us on Monday. The new dad also apologized in a statement to Us. “This is a private matter that should have never been made public,” he said. “I remain focused on my daughter and she is my No. 1 priority.”

Harley broke her silence following the split, writing “my heart hurts” on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 1.

