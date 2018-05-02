Jen Harley has broken her silence after her recent split from her boyfriend of one year, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

“My heart hurts,” Harley wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 1, alongside an emoji of a sad face. (Earlier in the week, she briefly made her account private.)

The drama between the former couple (who welcomed a daughter named Ariana Sky on April 3) began on Sunday, April 29, when they exchanged insults via their Instagram Stories. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 32, wrote, “Note to self, can’t turn a natural born HOE into a HOUSEWIFE, if you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter,” to which Harley responded, “Can’t turn a coke head into a father!”

Ortiz-Magro apologized to his fans and his then-girlfriend for acting “on my gut and not rationally.” But moments later, he deleted the message and accused Harley of cheating. She responded by referencing a recent episode of the MTV reality series, in which Ortiz-Magro brought home another woman from the bar.

“He wants to act fake on the show and like I’m some random he knocked up lol he was trying to get me pregnant,” Harley claimed on her Instagram Story on Sunday. “And then cheats on me while I’m preg on TV and then leaves me with a newborn baby lol baby daddy of the year award goes to @realronniemagro.”

The pair then appeared to engage in a physical fight during a brief Instagram Live session on Monday, April 30. “Put your f–king hands on me again,” the reality star yelled. “I dare you!”

Later on Monday, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Ortiz-Magro and Harley “are definitely done and he’s telling his friends that he’s single.” Another insider added, “But that can change at any moment.”

In a statement to Us, the new dad apologized once again. “This is a private matter that should have never been made public,” he said. “I remain focused on my daughter and she is my No. 1 priority.”

