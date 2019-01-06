A little meatball! Deena Cortese gave birth to a baby boy, her first child with husband Chris Buckner, on Saturday, January 5. “Our Little Man has finally arrived,” she posted on Facebook on Saturday. “Christopher John Buckner (CJ) born January 5th at 4:41 pm at a whopping 20.5 inches..6 Lb 8.5 ounces. Uhg mommy and daddy love you so much CJ .. you’re our everything!”

The new mother shared multiple photos on Instagram as well following the birth, adding, “I never thought i could love Chris anymore than i did until i saw him hold CJ.”

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 31, tied the knot with Buckner, 29, in October 2017 at a winery in New Jersey. She announced her pregnancy in July.

“Chris and I Decided to wait until we were ready to spill the beans! Now that we are safely into our second trimester.. us and our little monkey are ready to tell the world Our little family is growing !” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “We have a sweet little boy on the way! We Are truly blessed and our hearts are filled with so much joy and happiness. December can’t come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!!!!”

Cortese previously told Us Weekly exclusively that her husband “wants to have three” children, but she “would be fine with two.”

The MTV personality celebrated her baby shower in November with all of her costars by her side — including former cast member Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, who opted not to return for the reunion series.

Cortese’s son will have plenty of friends to play with. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shares son Lorenzo, 6, and daughter Giovanna, 4, with husband Jionni LaValle, and they have a third little one on the way; Jenni “JWoww” Farley and estranged husband Roger Mathews share daughter Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2; Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio has daughter Amabella, 5, with ex Amanda Markert; and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and on-off girlfriend Jen Harley are the parents of daughter Ariana, 8 months.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

