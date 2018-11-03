Getting the gang back together. Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola reunited with her Jersey Shore castmates for Deena Cortese‘s baby shower on Saturday, November 3.

Cortese, who is expecting her first child, a boy, with husband Christopher Buckner, celebrated with Giancola as well as Jenni “JWoww” Farley and her daughter Meilani, Angelina Pivarnick and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and daughter Giovanna.

Pivarnick shared a photo of the group on Instagram, hashtagging it #sisters #lovethem #alltogetherfinally. Snooki and JWoww also shared pics of the group on Instagram.

Giancola, 31, who was in an on-off relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro when they filmed the MTV hit from 2009 to 2012, was the only one of the original stars who didn’t return for the reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“Sammi isn’t regretting her decision to go back on the show at all,” an insider told Us Weekly in May. “She knew if she went back on it would be toxic. Just look at how everything is unfolding with Ronnie. She would have been thrown into this cheating drama for no reason just for being attached to the show.”

Ortiz-Magro’s tumultuous relationship with girlfriend Jen Harley was shown on the reality series, with him being seen bringing home a girl from a club when Harley was seven months pregnant with their daughter, Ariana. The on-off couple have documented their physical fights on social media and Harley was arrested in Las Vegas in June for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend.

They celebrated her birthday together in Florida last month, days after Ortiz-Magro, 32, suggested that Harley, 30, gave him a black eye and she ranted on Instagram that she would never speak to him again.

Giancola called it quits on her relationship with Ortiz-Magro in 2014 after he cheated on her and is now dating Christian Biscardi.

