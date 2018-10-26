Things between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his on-off girlfriend, Jen Harley, may get even worse before they get better. Harley told fans she will never talk to the Jersey Shore star again after he implied she gave him a black eye.

“No I will never speak to him again,” Harley replied to a fan on Friday, October 26, via Instagram. She added: “I’ve kept my mouth shut for to (sic) long.”

Harley, who shares 6-month-old daughter Ariana with Ortiz-Magro, also shared a series of text messages between the pair. She wrote “the truth about the Black eye lol” on her Instagram Stories.

“I fkin love u and ur s—thing on me. I’ll fix it baby,” a message allegedly from Ortiz-Magro reads. “U want me to post something say that I reacted out of anger and that it was a double sided incendet (sic) and we are working at making things better so we are never black in that situation again.”

Harley then replied: “Lmfao. Nahhhh so it look like your so scared of me you had too.”

“No bc it’s the truth,” the reality star allegedly said, to which Harley responded that he makes her “wanna puke right now.”

“It was double sided and tag post made it look like it wasn’t,” Ortiz-Magro texted.

Two days earlier, the MTV star posed a disturbing photo of himself with a black eye to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 24.

“Sorry for lying to my friends and family, sometimes u love people so much your willing to lie and the hurt the people that love u the most to protect,” he wrote, tagging a woman named Jennifer with the handle @jenx — which is not Harley’s name on Instagram. He added, “Kidddddddddddd.”

Harley and Ortiz-Magro, who started dating in July 2017, have documented their tumultuous relationship on social media and on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. After the duo exchanged nasty insults and cheating accusations on Instagram in April, Us Weekly confirmed they were involved in a physical altercation in Las Vegas in June. Weeks later, Harley was accused of dragging Ortiz-Magro with her car.

On Friday, Harley addressed the car incident in a comment to a fan, claiming, “girl he jumped on the car like a psycho when I drove away I didn’t touch him how could I possible do that to him he did it to himself.”

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast “Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!